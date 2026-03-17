MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Levi Crawford, charged in connection with the wreck that authorities say killed Isabella Clay, appeared in Muskogee County Court March 16.

Friends, family, and supporters of the Clay family packed the courtroom, all donning purple.

WATCH: NO BOND: Man charged in connection to Isabella Clay's death appears in court

NO BOND: Man charged in connection to Isabella Clay's death appears in court

Crawford is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Judge Roy D. Tucker ruled to hold Crawford in jail, without bond.

In court, Muskogee County DA Janet Hutson argued for the state, said, “[Crawford] consistently showed disregard for the rules of the road.”

Court records from the OSCN website show a history of traffic violations dating back to 2012.

In 2012, two seatbelt violations in the same month. In 2013, speeding 26 to 40 miles per hour over the speed limit. In 2014, failing to carry proof of insurance, and speeding. In 2015, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under suspension.

Family and friends of the Clays are still saddened at the loss of Isabella. They did not want to speak with us on camera, requesting space and privacy.

Isabella's mother, Dana Clay, posted on Facebook,"Thank you to everyone who showed up for Bella and all the prayers. We love you all!!!”

Crawford's attorney, Shannon McMurray, told the judge her client had been scheduled for a medical procedure March 16. Despite that, Judge Tucker proceeded with his ruling.

Crawford is scheduled to next appear in court on April 2 at 10 a.m.

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