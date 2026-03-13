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Man charged for crash that killed Coweta teen

Man charged for crash that killed Coweta teen
KJRH
Man charged for crash that killed Coweta teen
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TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man has been charged in the accident that took the life of a Coweta teen.

In a post on social media, OHP said Levi Crawford was the driver who hit 18-year-old Isabella Clay on U.S. 64 in Muskogee County on March 8. Clay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coweta AG teacher remembers student killed in Muskogee County crash

Previous Coverage >>> Coweta High School student killed in crash in Muskogee County

OHP said Crawford drove a truck northbound on US-64 near W. Dozer Drive on March 8 when he crossed the center line and hit Clay's Honda Civic.

OHP said Crawford showed signs he was impaired and was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted and later released. A warrant for first-degree manslaughter was issued on March 11.

Additional Coverage >>> Coweta AG teacher remembers student killed in Muskogee County crash

In the post, OHP said Crawford turned himself in to custody in Tulsa,

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