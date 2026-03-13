Man charged for crash that killed Coweta teen

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man has been charged in the accident that took the life of a Coweta teen.

In a post on social media, OHP said Levi Crawford was the driver who hit 18-year-old Isabella Clay on U.S. 64 in Muskogee County on March 8. Clay was pronounced dead at the scene.

KJRH

Previous Coverage >>> Coweta High School student killed in crash in Muskogee County

OHP said Crawford drove a truck northbound on US-64 near W. Dozer Drive on March 8 when he crossed the center line and hit Clay's Honda Civic.

OHP said Crawford showed signs he was impaired and was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted and later released. A warrant for first-degree manslaughter was issued on March 11.

Additional Coverage >>> Coweta AG teacher remembers student killed in Muskogee County crash

In the post, OHP said Crawford turned himself in to custody in Tulsa,

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

