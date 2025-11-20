Muscogee Nation Supreme Court orders compliance reports in Freedmen ruling

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Supreme Court ordered tribal officials to submit monthly reports detailing their progress on approving citizenship applications for Freedmen.

It’s a five-page order with one goal in mind, getting a deeper understanding of what tribal officials are doing to comply with the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court’s ruling this summer that Freedmen are eligible for citizenship.

Local News Muscogee Nation Supreme Court rules Freedmen are citizens Naomi Keitt

“Being a creek citizen is everything because it’s my birthright,” said Ron Graham.

Since July 23, 2 News have interviewed several Freedmen who’ve submitted their applications to the Citizenship Board but haven’t been approved yet.

Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, the two Freedmen descendants at the center of the court’s ruling, also haven’t gotten their citizenship applications approved at this time.

Local News Freedmen ask Supreme Court to enforce citizenship ruling Naomi Keitt

Their attorneys asked the court to hold the citizenship board in contempt saying it’s taking too long for approval.

Executive Order 25-05, issued by Principal Chief David Hill on August 28 instructed the Citizenship Board to accept applications from Freedmen but, “maintain the status quo", not yet issuing citizenship cards while they begin “reviewing such policies and procedures to propose necessary amendments to be consistent with the order.”

In the Supreme Court’s order issued this week, justices ordered tribal officials to submit comprehensive reports detailing their progress on these policy amendments and a reasonable timeframe for completing all necessary steps before issuing citizenship documentation.

The deadline for the first report is December 5. The court says it reserves the right to issue orders of contempt if they don’t comply.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

