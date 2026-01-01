Tulsa Oilers return to ice after ECHL players union reaches new contract deal

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers are back on the ice after the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association reached a new collective bargaining agreement, ending a players' strike that had sidelined all 30 teams league-wide.

The players union had been fighting for increased compensation from the league, and according to the new agreement, they received what they were asking for.

During the strike, the Tulsa Oilers wanted to play but also wanted to support other teams in the league to ensure fair treatment across the board.

"First and foremost, we love it here in Tulsa," said Duggie Lagrone, Tulsa Oilers defender. "Every guy in that locker room knows we get treated exceptionally well here and Andy and Taylor upstairs and management do a great job. Murray and Scott the staff here and honestly that was the hardest thing too is like staying away from the game. Like all of the people that work at the BOK, they don't get to work that night."

The strike was particularly challenging for the coaching staff as well.

"It was very disturbing for me and my assistant coach, and it was a couple of hard days there trying to figure out how this is all going to work," said Rob Murray, Tulsa Oilers head coach.

The ECHL Commissioner released a statement about the new agreement: "This new agreement ratified by both the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association significantly increases player compensation, improves health and safety and delivers on new initiatives that are responsive to our players' needs."

Both players and coaching staff expressed excitement about the contract negotiations being resolved and their eagerness to return to playing the sport they love.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

