TULSA, Okla. — Beyond the OKC Thunder playing in the most important pro sports day in Oklahoma's history was one of the most important celebrations of freedom this side of the Red River in the Greenwood district.

"I think Tulsa sometimes is overlooked by the things that we have going on," Tulsa Juneteenth, Inc. executive director Lauren Corbitt told 2 News. "And the history is so rich that we draw such a great crowd here in Tulsa."

WATCH: Tulsa Juneteenth Festival honors 'freedom, resilience'

Tulsa Juneteenth Festival honors 'freedom, resilience'

The eleventh annual festival brings music, vendors including apparel, food and drinks, as well as families to one of the most storied spots for America's Black history.



"Also I love the spirit, the resilience, the joy, and you know, freedom. Just the unity among us," Josette Cole-Pinnix said on June 19 while with her two kids at the festival.

"I think we all learn a lot about where we and the history of where Tulsa has been, and how it's progressed," Corbitt said.

Greenwood is hosting the Juneteenth festival again on June 20 and 21, including a 5K race and fun run the morning of the 21st.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

