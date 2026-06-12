Tulsa Housing Authority moves into 36N Phase III

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Housing Authority is moving into Phase III of its $200 million dollar housing development in north Tulsa.

The 36N housing development is moving in phases, with two already underway.

Phase I, The Phoenix, opened in Aug. 2025 with residents already moved in.

Local News PHASE ONE: Phoenix at 36 North opens with 100 mixed-income units in north Tulsa Emma Burch

Phase II, The Landing, is still under construction. Between those two phases, THA will add 170 units of housing.

Phase III is called The Enclave. THA and their partners break ground on June 12.

By the time all seven phases are complete, Tulsans will have 545 additional housing options, which the city desperately needs.

Local News The year of hope: How millions of dollars are impacting Tulsa's housing crisis Stef Manchen

According to a 2023 city housing assessment, Tulsa needs approximately 13,000 more units to keep up with the demand for affordable housing over the next 10 years.

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