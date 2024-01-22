Tulsa firefighter Harrison Moseby passes away after cancer battle

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country is mourning the loss of Tulsa firefighter Harrison Moseby after a treacherous battle with cancer.

Harrison's wife, Mallory, shared the news on her social media on Jan. 22.



2 News followed Harrison's story as the community rallied around him to show support while he received treatments to fight the rare sarcoma.

A Hero's Homecoming

Harrison fought valiantly for over a year. He was diagnosed not long after getting married and welcoming two daughters with his wife.

The Tulsa Fire Department provided this statement about Moseby's passing:

“The Tulsa Fire Department is mourning the loss of Firefighter Harrison Moseby, who has demonstrated bravery, strength, and unwavering faith during his long battle with cancer.

Harrison exemplifies the never quit determination within all Tulsa Firefighters and he will remain with us forever.

I am personally a better person from my time with Harrison on the TFD. He taught me to live fully each and every day despite the circumstances. He is a true hero,” Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said.

2 News will provide more details about his funeral and donations as the family shares them.

