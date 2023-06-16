Tulsa firefighters running 500 miles to benefit Harrison Moseby

TULSA — Friday, Tulsa firefighter Harrison Moseby is at MD Anderson receiving treatment for his cancer.

Now, the distance between Tulsa and MD Anderson is about 500 miles and Tulsa firefighters are covering that distance by running.

Harrison Moseby, 25, has been with Tulsa Fire for 2 years. In fact, he’s a third generation Tulsa Firefighter. Since he was diagnosed with cancer, he’s been back and forth between Tulsa and Houston and even lost an arm as part of his treatment.

“He’s got, probably, one of the best attitudes I’ve ever seen. Every picture you see of him... he’s got a smile on his face every time,” Fire Chief Barrett Cramer said.

Cramer got the idea for the run from another station, facing a similar issue.

“I put it out there and all our guys stepped up. We’re covering more like 580 miles this week. We’ve had a great response to it,” Cramer said.

Cramer and I spoke about Moseby’s impact. He told 2 News Oklahoma he’s inspired by his attitude and strong will throughout his cancer fight.

“I don’t think I’d have the same attitude cause that’s just who I am," Moseby said, "To watch him do this, and to battle this ... I’d think I’d be mad and throwing my sucker in the dirt at this point.”

Some of these firefighters are running anywhere from one, to five, to ten miles, but 2 News Oklahoma spoke with one who is running fifty miles.

“We’re willing to go the distance plus more for a brother,” Firefighter Burl Nicholson said.

Before this event– Burl Nicholson’s farthest run was a full marathon. Now he’s going to nearly double that. When 2 News spoke with him, he had been up since 5 a.m. and already had about 20 miles under his belt.

“Really it’s just a great time to reflect on life, to kind of think and put on some miles. It’s a great way to clear your mind,” Nicholson said.

Friday morning, Moseby’s crew left for Houston. They’ll run the final two miles around MD Anderson – Houston firefighters will be there too.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

