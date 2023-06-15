Children found with injuries in Okmulgee County home

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An Okmulgee man is charged with misdemeanor child abuse after a welfare call led officials to children with injuries.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare call at a home near 20th and Oklahoma St. on Monday evening. They found three children, including two with what they described as "significant injuries." The children were taken to the Okmulgee hospital, one later needed airlifting to Tulsa for intensive treatment.

The Investigation showed the parents were both native and non-native so the OSCO and the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department collaborated for the investigation. Lighthorse police arrested the mother of the children and the sheriff's office arrested the father, John Collins. He is charged with misdemeanor child abuse by injury.

Since the mother is native any possible charges against her will be in tribal court.

