Oklahoma Tribal leaders react to Supreme Court's 'Indian Child Welfare Act' decision

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court is wrestling with a challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 15, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) — which protects Native children from being removed from tribal communities for adoption or fostering.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin released this statement regarding the decision:

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton says the ICWA rights extreme historical injustices against indigenous kids and their families.

"Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) to right the extreme historical injustices committed against Native children and their families. The law remains a critical part of protecting Native American heritage and tribal sovereignty,” Batton said. “We are glad to see the Supreme Court recognized the important benefits of ICWA and allowed the law to stand.”

"The Choctaw Nation will continue to support children and families through its foster care system, Indian Child Welfare team, tribal attorneys and over 100 tribal services," he said.

