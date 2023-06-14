Hardesty Regional Library celebrates 20th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — The Hardesty Regional Library celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer.

To commemorate the last two decades, visitors spent today making friendship bracelets, enjoying free genealogy kits, and decorating jigsaw puzzle pieces with favorite memories.



For Assistant Manager, Becky Leedy, Hardesty Regional Library is more than just her place of work.

"I love the library. As soon as I came to the library, I found my place. I found my community and it’s a place where I can serve."

This summer also marks the 15th anniversary of the adjacent children’s theater, Connor’s Cove.

Festivities planned for the rest of June include more arts and crafts, trivia, and a ceremony featuring a concert by Hot Toast Music Company. For a full schedule of events, visit tulsalibrary.org

