GRDA reinforces water safety tips

TULSA — Summer is in full swing, and Oklahomans are spending more time on the water. Unfortunately, unsafe situations can end tragically. Three people drowned just this week. We followed up with the Grand River Dam Authority for tips on water safety.

Of course, accidents can happen, but keeping some safety tips and principles in mind may reduce the likelihood of those accidents.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Justin Alberty of the GRDA. He offered a number of tips and things to keep in mind, first, to wear a life jacket.

"We stress people to wear their life jackets. Put it on, and go enjoy your day. It sets a good example for your children. You want your children to wear it for sure. So wear your life jacket to set an example for the kids."

In Oklahoma, it is the law to carry one life jacket per person in a boat. However, it is not law for adults to wear their jackets all the time. Still, it's a good idea.

"Having it in the boat and having time to put it on … in an accident, there's not much time."

Overall, there's power in numbers. The more people, the more eyes, the better.

"Let somebody responsible on shore know where you're going to go. Give them kind of an estimate and say, 'look, we're gonna go out for a couple of hours; we should be back by five o'clock' or whatever it is," Alberty said.

MORE WATER SAFETY TIPS



Swim in familiar waters.

Stay weather aware ... just like on land, it is dangerous to be out with lightning.

When boating, slow down and be careful around blind spots.

