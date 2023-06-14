Tulsa county deputies train for active shooters

LIBERTY, Ok — In this day and age, violence at school is something we need to be prepared for.

That's why members of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office are training for active shooters.

"What we are doing today is something we pray we never have to do in real life, but we are training to respond to active shooters in our schools," said deputy, Daniel Gullett.

The Sheriff's Office began reaching out to local districts following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.



They requested their deputies be allowed to train in county buildings while students are out for summer break.

"We depend on who can get here first, and so the idea here for Tulsa County is to perfect their approach to that. We provide them with the keys and access cards and everything they might need to get a little jump start on approaching these kinds of issues that come up," said Liberty schools superintendent, Dr. Phillips Garland.

Having that knowledge ahead of time is crucial, said deputy Gullett.

'If you have familiarity with the area we are going into, you respond a lot better, your movement is a lot better, your confidence is there and we're able to accomplish the mission a whole lot quicker because you know which hallway leads to that classroom, where the stairs are at, where the gym is at and it cuts down our response time drastically," said Gullett.

Some of the scenarios included active shooter training, going towards a direct threat, eliminating a threat and evacuating the wounded.

"Having this reality-based training is critical on how to make these decisions and these Sem unition rounds that we use, we know if they've made a mistake. If we can correct anything now during training, that's where we want to do it," said Gullett.

The sheriff's office is also offering Stop the Bleed training to teachers so they can learn how to treat wounded students.

If you would like to sign up your organization, you can contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

