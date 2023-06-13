Brecheen proposes Act to exclude soda, desserts from SNAP benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Josh Brecheen introduced an act in Congress Tuesday that would restrict SNAP benefits to only pay for food that "promotes the health of SNAP recipients and reflects nutrition science, public health concerns and cultural eating patterns."

The Congressman from Oklahoma believes the Healthy SNAP Act of 2023 would help fight obesity in America.

“Why should our taxpayer dollars be allowed to be spent on junk foods that provide no nutritional value and contribute to America’s obesity epidemic? This is a commonsense reform that will protect taxpayer dollars, improve diet quality, and in the long run will reduce medical costs, with the CDC finding that obesity costs $150 billion per year in the U.S. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting this legislation,” said Brecheen.

The Act would also exclude soft drinks, candy, ice cream and prepared desserts.

“Taxpayer dollars should not be spent on junk food. The Healthy SNAP Act will ensure that SNAP program funds go toward healthy nutritious food rather than soda, chips, ice cream or cake,” said Senator Marco Rubio.

Co-sponsors include Representatives Andy Biggs, Laurel Lee, Glenn Grothman, and Michael Cloud.

Brecheen said over 20% of all SNAP spending goes to unhealthy foods and beverages.

Opponents of the Healthy SNAP Act say it could prevent people who are already struggling from having birthday parties and holiday treats with their families.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

