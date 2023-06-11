Watch Now
Man found dead after apparent drowning in city pool

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 11, 2023
TULSA — A man was found dead after an apparent drowning at Whiteside Park pool early Sunday.

Police say three men in their late 20's entered the pool near 41st and Yale while it was closed.

Two of the men went to smoke, and when they returned they found the other man submerged in the shallow end of the pool.

Officers say the men were able to get the man out of the pool and perform CPR but were unable to revive him.

No charges are expected to be filed.

