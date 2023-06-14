ORU Golden Eagles soaring to College World Series in Omaha

TULSA, Okla. — ORU Golden Eagles baseball team hit the road Wednesday on their way to Omaha for the College World Series.

The team earned its ticket to compete in the championship after an 11-6 win over Oregon in Game 3 on Sunday. The victory is a huge achievement for the team as it marks the first time since 1978 they are playing in the College World Series.



Previous story>>> Oklahoma youth baseball team playing near ORU in Omaha

The players returned home Monday to a welcome celebration at the campus before a quick turnaround and departure Wednesday. Hundreds showed up at ORU Wednesday afternoon to show support for the team as they began soaring toward Omaha.

The Golden Eagles will face off against TCU in the opening game Friday at 1 p.m.

According to ORU's Athletic Director Tim Johnson, the university sold out its allotment of 1,400 tickets for the game.

2 News will provide more updates on ORU baseball and is wishing them luck for Friday's game.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

