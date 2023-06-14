Oklahoma youth baseball team playing near ORU in Omaha

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma 12 and under baseball team OK PWP Bulls are playing in Omaha, Nebraska Father's Day weekend alongside ORU.

The Oklahoma Bulls are set to play in the Slump Buster tournament near the College World Series. The parents of the players told 2 News that the boys are huge fans of ORU baseball and will be rooting for them all weekend.

While the team will be busy playing a guaranteed six games before two qualifiers, they are excited to get to play next to the team they look up to.

The team is compiled of boys 12 and under from around Green Country, many being teammates since the six and under league.

Good luck Oklahoma Bulls!

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

