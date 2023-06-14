VFW Post 577 holds flag retirement for Flag Day

TULSA, Okla. — Flag Day is observed on June 14 to honor the date in 1777 when the United States approved the first design of the American flag.

VFW Post 577 took it upon themselves to continue honoring the flag 245 years later — with the help of the Tulsa Boys Home and local Boy Scouts.

The community was invited to bring flags needing to be retired to the Post for a respectful retirement ceremony.

Over 2000 flags were retired. The Post chose to burn the flags during the ceremony, but flags can also be buried if done properly.

For more details on how to properly retire a flag, visit the Department of Defense's website.

