ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk kicks off event with survivor testimony

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans will soon rally together to fight a disease that takes the life of an American man every 15 minutes.

The American Cancer Society reports prostate cancer continues to be one of the most common cancers among men nationwide, which is why for the second year in a row, Tulsa joins the list of 50 communities nationwide to raise money and awareness to put an end to the disease through the "ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.”

One of the men impacted by the disease is Al Roberts. He’ll serve as a speaker on Saturday, June 17, to share his testimony at the event.

Roberts’ life changed on a dime.

“From one year physical to the next year physical, I had gotten prostate cancer that I was diagnosed at stage 3,” he said.

Diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2006, Roberts knew it was aggressive.

“I was kind of shocked, you know, I got cancer?"

He said it was a hard pill to swallow, but what other option did he have other than to fight? He quickly went from diagnosis to surgery to radiation treatment in Chicago.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end for Roberts, and he was forced to think about other treatments. However, over time, the city he called home, Tulsa, began to make waves in treating the disease.

“We have had an increase in treatments over the last five years that's unbelievable,” Roberts said.

Not only that, but awareness for prostate cancer has also picked up through the help of the ZERO Prostate Cancer organization and Urologic Specialists of Tulsa.

"I found there were no support groups in the local area,” Donna Bowers, ZERO Prostate Cancer Race Director, said.

Bowers, who is also a nurse, saw the need firsthand. She decided to help bring the national organization's ZERO race to Tulsa in 2022, where money is raised to support those with prostate cancer.

The money is not only dispersed nationally, but it also goes straight to Oklahoma cancer warriors through a partnership with the Patient Advocate Foundation.

“Men with prostate cancer in Oklahoma will be able to apply for a one-time payment they can use toward gas, uber, train, tolls, whatever,” Bowers said.

ZERO also dedicates 85 cents of every dollar to support education and research.

Brian Hunt is a patient advocate and prostate cancer survivor. He said the race isn't just for survivors.

“The caregivers, the spouses, your children, you all go through this together,” Hunt said. “So, it's an opportunity to celebrate what we have done and how far we have come."

Someone who has come far is Roberts, whose story is one he hopes other men can relate to.

He wants men to see the reality that prostate cancer is common and found in 1 and 8 men. He said getting checked yearly is crucial to detecting it early.

“Without that physical, if I would have went another year, we wouldn't be having this conversation,” Roberts said.

A simple blood test could save your life.

So far, over 200 people have registered for the ZERO Run/Walk Saturday at River West Festival Park, raising more than $85,000.

Supporters can register on the day of or online by clicking here.

