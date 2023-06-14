Mayor Bynum presents his thoughts for the future of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor GT Bynum presented his thoughts surrounding Tulsa's future today at a ceremony at OU Tulsa's campus.

Mayor Bynum made clear he won't be running for re-election at the end of his term. He believes if the city continues to focus on what it does well - regional employment, embracing technological advances, and working with surrounding communities - Tulsa will be in a prime spot for the future.

Bonnie Singer, Sara Carlson and dozens of others listened intently to Mayor Bynum at OU Tulsa's Schusterman Center.

"I find the city more colorful," Carlson said. "It was all sort of white bread when I moved here."

Singer says she's been in T-Town for over 60 years, and will never move.

"Number one is the people, and number two is the geography," Singer said.

As a data guy, Bynum used his time as mayor and on city council to describe his 11 thoughts, where he thinks, candidly, the city of Tulsa is headed.

"The era of going to high school then going to college then never stepping foot in a classroom again is over," Bynum said. AI will replace you."

Besides urging Tulsans to embrace lifelong education, Bynum believes self driving cars will transform the transportation sector in Tulsa. He believes future-focused companies, like EV manufacturers, will continue seeking Tulsa as a home.

"They're looking at Tulsa because of our legacy and our intellectual capital around aerospace and advanced manufacturing," Bynum said.

Mayor Bynum says the Arkansas River is going to be one of the biggest economic drivers in Tulsa. With multiple lake projects in the works, he believes tourism is going to boom.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

