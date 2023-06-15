A community devastated, a marriage destroyed: The cold case of Laura Long

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Inked within yellowed, old newspapers, lies the story of a beautiful, 18-year-old girl named Laura Long.

It is a case dating back to 1977 that involves a brutal, murder and sexual assault that left a community devastated and a marriage destroyed.

Laura was reported missing on a Sunday night. Her car was later found at the Ne Mar shopping center with her purse still inside.

"Actually, again it was odors that brought people's attention to her and to law enforcement that led to the discovery of her body," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. "Her body was found at that location in Claremore, partially decomposed, partially nude and there was evidence of sexual assault."

Pat Riley Reeder is the former managing editor of the Claremore Daily Progress. She told 2 News she has seen things that people should never have to see and this case is one she has never been able to forget.

"This one bothered me so much," she said. I will always remember it because her parents came to me and wanted me to put in the Claremore Progress that she was missing. I asked them if they had been to the police and the FBI. They said yes and that they wanted them to wait 24 hours. I said, 'Well, let's wait and let's see.' Before the 24 hours were up, we knew she was dead."



Brokenhearted, Reeder told herself she would never deny a parent's request again. At that time, not only did she work for the newspaper, but also took crime scene photos for law enforcement... including some of the first photographs capturing the crime scene of where Laura Long's body was found.

"I saw the body in the ditch, and they said it was probably Laura," Reeder said. "I knew that it was, and I felt really sure that it was."

Not only did the community lose a beautiful girl with her whole life ahead of her, Reeder says her death was simply too much for her family.

'This situation ended in the breakup of her parent's marriage," Reeder stated. "Her mother nearly lost her mind and I think I felt a little blame. I don't know what else it would be."

To make matters worse, Reeder felt there were problems with the investigation from the start.

"From the time they came to me until after her body was found, all through this, I thought it was all handled very poorly," Reeder added.

Rogers County Sheriff's investigators say they eliminated numerous people as suspects at the time of Long's death, and her loved ones have waited years with no signs of any closure in this case.

If you have any information on the cold case of Laura Long, contact the Rogers County Sheriff's Office at 918-342-9700.

Or, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-522-8017.

