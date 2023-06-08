Oklahoma Cold Case Files: Carter Leach

ROGERS COUNTY — It's a case that still has numerous investigators from multiple agencies perplexed.

Carter Wayne Leach was found dead on April 26, 2008. His tightly wrapped body found inside a hotel shower curtain in the back of a pickup truck at the Kicks 66, aka Bruce's Truck Stop along Skelly Drive in Catoosa.

Investigators ruled he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

"When you go to that area, if you look today, we see very little of what it was then. There's been buildings tore down and new buildings constructed where this crime scene was at," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

The landscape is completely different now, along with businesses.

"That body was located there and was tightly wrapped in what was found out to be a shower curtain. We know that the shower curtain came from a Tulsa hotel, but where Carter Leach was actually murdered is still to be determined," said Walton.

Investigators say Leach disappeared after he went to see a man named Perry Williams. Investigators say he came to west Tulsa to America's Best Value Inn to collect on a drug debt. His sister reported Leach missing on April 2.

Then on April 26, a 911 call came in from a caller reporting a suspicious smell.

"But obviously a body wrapped in plastic in something that doesn't breathe accelerates the decomposition of the body, and those fowl odors are like none other, so obviously it was odors that brought people's attention to it," said Walton.

At this point, investigators began to focus on the man Leach was reportedly last seen with at the time, Perry Williams. They said he met up with Williams at the Inn and told his friend he was going to kick in William's door.

Employees said the room Williams was staying in was missing the shower curtain, and they found a hole in the wall behind the door and blood on the bathroom floor and the bedroom.

Deputies told 2 News that Williams and his girlfriend left the Inn, and the damage was cleaned up before Leach's body was found. Luminol used inside the room later revealed a trail of blood leading from the bed to the door.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office, the Catoosa Police Department, and the OSBI have all investigated Leach's death.

"OSBI has adopted this case, and if we look through their scenario of the 52 playing cards, they assign a card to an unsolved murder, and he's one of those," said Walton.

Despite the evidence found inside the Inn, the truck, the shower curtain, and the body, no charges have been filed in this case. If you have any information on the death of Carter Leach contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.

