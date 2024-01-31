Tulsa firefighter, faith follower remembered for servants heart

OWASSO, Okla. — Family, colleagues, and friends came together at First Baptist Church of Owasso to remember and honor Harrison Moseby. He died last weekafter battling a rare form of cancer, but his faith and strength set him apart.

Harrison wouldn't want his funeral to be sad and sorrowful. He would have wanted it to be a time for others to see the goodness of God.

His wife, Mallory Moseby, was strong as nails during her speech.

"As I saw Harrison walk with God, I saw strength," she said.

As a mother of two young girls with Harrison, she knew her faith would continue guiding her strength, just like it did for her husband.

"As we would get ready for bed, I'd often catch Harrison and Collins in bed holding hands and praying," Mallory said. "He was teaching her at such a young age that a relationship with God and how to pray were important."

Harrison was a light. The turnout for his service showed his strength, encouragement, faith, and friendliness touched lives near and far.

Tulsa Fire Lieutenant Jared Hanson said Harrison is an excellent example of a man, firefighter, husband, father, and faith follower.

"I traveled over to Harrison's station, and just seeing how his guys interacted with him made me want to be better," Hanson said.

His family said his cancer was often referred to as the race he was called to run.

"To this day, our family still quotes the, "I am a championship speech" that he fully bought into," said Harrison's brother, Hayden Moseby. "He had to play it out loud before challenging times he would face like fire department interviews and the amputation of his arm."

That kind of attitude inspired others, including his longtime pastor and TFD Fire Chief, Mike Baker.

"Today, Harrison will receive the honor of the Tulsa Fire Department Chaplain so that he can carry that with him forever, and our department will remember that we had a Chaplain that was with us and will be with us forever," Baker said.

His family said Harrison encouraged others to find faith and follow it wholeheartedly for a happy life, which he clearly did up until his last breath.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

