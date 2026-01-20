Tulsa Family Safety Center prepares to open new, expanded facility

TULSA, Okla. — A new facility designed to help survivors of domestic violence heal and rebuild is set to open in Tulsa, expanding access to safety, justice, and long-term support. For one woman who lived through abuse and homelessness, the building represented hope for others still searching for help.

Jamie Wright said 2020 was one of the darkest periods of her life.

“That was definitely one of the times of my life that I wasn’t sure that I was going to make it,” Wright said.

Wright survived domestic violence and later became homeless as a result. She says navigating life after abuse was overwhelming, often relying on shelters and limited resources to survive.

Wright told 2 News that an expanded Case Family Safety Center could change that reality for countless survivors.

Cheryl Cohenour with the Case Family Safety Center said the need for expanded services in Tulsa is critical.

“It is much needed. We have a lot of work to do,” Cohenour said.

2 News first reported in 2024 when the nonprofit announced plans to move from its downtown Tulsa location. The organization will open an expanded $24 million facility near 31st Street and South Sheridan next month.

The new center spans about 6,500 square feet and includes on-site security, nurses, and partner agencies such as the Tulsa Police Department and the Sexual Violence Unit. Inside, survivors will also find a courtroom for protective orders and a playground for children while families receive help.

Cohenour said the space was intentionally designed to support healing.

“This building is all about hope and healing, and we hope to provide that for anybody who walks through our doors,” Cohenour said.

For Wright, seeing the project come to life is deeply personal.

“Absolutely a major step forward… Walking people back into a life that is free of violence,” she said.

The Case Family Safety Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

