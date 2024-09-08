Family Safety Center moving to midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Family Safety Center is moving from inside the Police Municipal Court to 2829 Sheridan Road.

In 2025, it will be turned into a $24 million two-story facility for those suffering from abuse. Staff said it would help them serve up to 30,000 clients compared to their current 7,000.

2 News went to 41st Street Plaza, which is 12 minutes from the new midtown location, and ran into Joseph Luna.

"I think it's great. There's a lot of families that definitely need help, whether it is just for a short time or a longer period," said Luna.

Staff said the 65-thousand-square-foot building will include bigger offices for them to meet with clients. The space will also include a courtroom, medical assistance, and lounge areas. Luna is a fan of the new location.

"Having its own facility and just being a little more, I guess, seen by the public might bring a little more influence to it," said Luna.

Suzann Stewart is the CEO of the Family Safety Center. She said the current location has too many hurdles for clients.

"They're not familiar with coming downtown, and it's a scary experience to come down here and try to find a place to park," said Stewart.

Stewart says it will be a major advantage once the facility is built right next to the Child Advocacy Network. Luna is glad to see people dealing with trauma get offered a closer helping hand.

"Not everybody will take the time out of their day to help them, so it's a good thing that we have a spot that will," said Luna.

To learn more about the Family Safety Center, click here.

