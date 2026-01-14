Tulsa city councilors consider timeline for hotel tax increase vote

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city councilors are considering placing a hotel tax increase proposal on the August ballot.

As visitors flock to Tulsa for events, they’re staying in our many hotels, motels, and short-term rentals. Right now, they’d pay a 5% lodging tax to do that.

Tulsa city councilors are considering letting voters decide on raising that rate to 9.25%. They say if the proposal passed, it would be the first increase in the hotel tax in more than 40 years.

The discussion on Jan 14 focused on the timeline for putting that question on the ballot, with most councilors appearing to favor the August 25 election.

“I'm more for the August ballot just because that's our election and there's some charter changes. It's more municipal,” said District 9 city councilor Carol Bush.

2 News told you in November, when councilors discussed the potential increase in the hotel tax, coupled with Mayor Monroe Nichols plan to have a special election this February for voters to decide on a sales tax increase.

In November, councilors decided to hold off on that plan and started the conversation again on Jan 14.

"When we're thinking about PGA and these things where every hotel, short-term rental, RV space, I don't even know, was booked up in this town. That's where those revenues from the quality events make an impact,” said District 7 city councilor Lori Decter Wright.

The city says the tax covers maintenance and operating support for Tulsa venues like the BOK Center and Arvest Convention Center, promotes tourism, and supports economic growth.

"I know Oklahoma City went from 5% to 9.25% in late 2024 so they're competing at a different level with more money than we are right now in this state,” said District 8 city councilor Phil Lakin Jr. “I think as you see the other peer cities around us, you'll see the same thing. We're leaving opportunities on the table."

In a statement, Renee McKenney, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism said,

“Tourism brings 10 million visitors and $1.4 billion in visitor spending annually to Tulsa’s economy. It is crucial to have the resources necessary to continue telling Tulsa’s exceptional story, promoting the city’s world-class attractions and businesses to a global audience, and bringing in premier events that stimulate the local economy and improve quality of life for all Tulsans. We look forward to continuing to work with City Council and the Mayor’s office as these discussions surrounding hotel guest dollars proceed.”

Councilors plan to hold a town hall on the hotel tax. To learn more, click here.

