Tulsa celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with historic parade through Greenwood

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands will gather in Tulsa for the city's 47th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, one of the largest MLK celebrations in the country. The parade's route through historic Greenwood carries special significance, honoring both Dr. King's legacy and the resilience of a community that has overcome tragedy.

The celebration takes on added meaning in Greenwood, the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, where the community continues to embody the spirit of Dr. King's dream of equality and justice.

"If it wasn't for people like Martin Luther King Jr. that laid his life on the line for people like myself, there is no way I would be holding this microphone in my hand," said CJ Maclin, reflecting on the impact of Dr. King's sacrifice. "He sacrificed his own life so that people like me and my kids can live equally as everyone else did."

Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech continues to resonate more than 60 years later, and Tulsa provides a powerful backdrop for honoring his memory. The city hosts one of the nation's largest MLK Jr. parades, drawing participants and spectators from across Green Country.

This year's parade holds particular significance for the Greenwood community, according to Heather Nash, executive director of the Greenwood Foundation.

"We're in a time now where history and especially people like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X and all those people are kind of being erased from history and Greenwood included in that as well," Nash said. "So, it's important that we have it in this area, not only just as a centennial year for the Greenwood Chamber which makes it 100 years this year, so Martin Luther King parade is kind of important for that reason too."

The parade route through historic Greenwood tells a story of resilience rising from tragedy, where Dr. King's dream of hope, equality, and love lives on. His unwavering commitment to justice and equality continues to inspire communities across Green Country and beyond.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

