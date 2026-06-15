Tulsa achieves highest equality score since 2018, justice concerns persist

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa received its highest equality score in seven years, but a new report reveals troubling trends in justice and public safety that continue to plague the community.

The 2025 Equality Index, released in June 2026, scored Tulsa at 44.52 out of 100 — a 1.08-point increase from 2024 and the city's best performance since reporting began in 2018.

Progress Under Mayor Nichols

The improvement represents continued progress during Mayor Monroe Nichols' tenure, with the city showing gradual gains in racial equality across multiple categories.

"For the second year of my administration, Tulsa has achieved its highest Equality Score to date at 44.52," said Nichols in a statement. "We are seeing positive trends in several indicators, including race-based business ownership, chronic absenteeism, & veteran homelessness. At the same time, we must remain focused on persistent challenges."

Local News EQUALITY REPORT: Tulsa shows growth in business ownership, drop in homelessness Brodie Myers

Justice Scores Hit Record Low

While the overall trajectory is positive, the report reveals alarming declines in justice and public safety metrics.

The Justice theme scored just 28.78 out of 100 — the lowest of all six categories measured and the only theme to score lower than the 2018 baseline. The category has declined 9.66 points since reporting began.

The homicide victimization racial gap has reached its worst point ever, with Black Tulsans becoming victims of homicide at a rate six times higher than white residents.

Mixed Results Across Categories

The city saw improvements in three key areas over the past year:



Education: 56.78

Housing: 50.56

Service: 38.89

However, three categories showed declines from the previous year:



Economic Opportunity: 47.44

Public Health: 44.67

Justice: 28.78

Bright Spots Amid Concerns

The report highlighted several positive trends, including:



Improvements in race-based business ownership

Reduced chronic absenteeism in schools

Declining veteran homelessness

These gains demonstrate progress in specific areas, even as broader systemic challenges persist.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

