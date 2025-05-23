Tulsa 10-year-old turns fair tickets into national spotlight, plans next big act of kindness

TULSA, Okla. — A young Tulsan has gained national attention for her own non-profit to take homeless neighbors to the fair.

10-year-old Layla Thomas has one big mission: to spread kindness right here in Tulsa.

“I really wanted them to know how we experience lots of joy. And so, where I experience lots and lots of joy is at the fair,” Thomas said.

She created Fairshare, a project to buy state fair tickets for people experiencing homelessness.

Her efforts caught national attention, landing a spot on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

“it was really exciting to meet her it's like, it wasn't just like you and Kelly Clarkson, so it was, it gave me, like, it got me, like, a little scared, because, like, right when they opened the door, everybody was looking at us, so it was kind of scary at first, and then we and then we met her, and then we started the show,” Thomas said.

But Clarkson had a surprise in store, giving Lyla and her family a trip to the new Universal Studios Universal-Television.

“Well, I was very happy, and I wanted to scream, but I couldn't. And mom was trying to hold back her tears, because she was, you know, trying to not cry and like, it wasn't going to be like that one like thing. She was like the ugly cry,” Thomas said.

And after the exciting experience on Kelly Clarkson, Lyla now has her eyes set on helping her neighbors move into their forever home.

“I wanted to build one of these homes so someone can, like, transfer off of the streets and come live in one of these houses,” Thomas said.

She’s now raising $75,000 to build a tiny home at City Lights Village, a supportive community for the homeless.

Executive Director Sarah Grounds has worked with Lyla since the first Fairshare in 2023.

“I think it just is an inspiring thing for all Tulsans to say, if this 10-year-old can step up and see a need and then work to meet that need, then all of us have a place in being able to do that very same thing,” Grounds said.

Lyla has her own vision for her future friend’s home, with the exterior being purple and even having purple decorations on the inside. Yes, purple is Lyla’s favorite color.

From sharing joy, to building homes, Lyla Thomas is proving kindness starts young.

