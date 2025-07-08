SGA named cover athlete for NBA 2K26

OKLAHOMA CITY — After winning the NBA Finals and the league's Most Valuable Player award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the next cover athlete for the NBA 2K26 Standard Edition video game.

SGA led the Thunder with 32.7 points per game and led the NBA with the most free throws made this season.

2K basketball is the top-selling basketball video game yearly, with more than 160 million copies sold since its inception.

