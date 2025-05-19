10-year-old Tulsan to appear on Kelly Clarkson Show May 19

TULSA, Okla. — Lyla Thomas is a 10-year-old you probably remember from the Tulsa State Fair.

She raises money all year long to buy tickets so 30 homeless guests in Tulsa can attend the fair.

This year, she raised $5,000.

Her goal now is to raise $75,000 to build the Fairshare House at City Lights Village. A home to offer refuge.

Well now, her kindness is being recognized on a national level—to the Kelly Clarkson show.

“Then, like, a month or two ago, they called back, and they were like, we have a date for you. Are you guys ready? I was at school at that time, so my mom, we were playing at the park, and my mom called me and my friend over, and she told me, and we all like, we all celebrated at the park and played a lot,” Thomas said.

Lyla and her family were flown out to New York to be on the show.

“Well, they said that I'm going to try on a couple dresses that I bring, and then I get to meet Kelly Clarkson in this like, in the back of the stage, and then they're going to take us on a tour in the back of this stage, and then they're just going to tell me, okay, you're up in five minutes, and then you’re going to be on TV,” said Thomas.

She told 2 News she was nervous to go on the show, but was also so excited to share her story.

Now you’ll get to see what surprise Lyla received from Kelly on the Kelly Clarkson show Monday, May 19 at 3 p.m., and you can watch it right here on Channel 2.

