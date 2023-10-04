Tulsa third grader creates program for the homeless

TULSA, Okla. — Lyla Thomas, age 9, doesn't want the homeless to miss out on one of her favorite events, the Tulsa State Fair.

She launched a new program, FairShare, for the unhoused to experience the joy.

Thomas said her inspiration came after going to a parade, and seeing people who looked "left out."

The BeHeard Movement helped Thomas bring her dream to life. A group met at the non-profit's base camp on Tuesday for its regular free resources: showers, laundry, and clothing.

The group then went to the fair for food, rides, and games.

"I’m hoping one of our guests wants to ride the loop de loop ride with me," said Thomas.

Crystal Cruze, a case manager with BeHeart Movement, said the program also gives the houseless a day of normalcy.

"Come back into society, just have a day of fun, and not have to worry about anything," said Cruz.

