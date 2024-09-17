Sharing The Fair | Girl fundraises to bring homeless to Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — As many gear up for an annual trip to the Tulsa State Fair, one fourth grader is raising money again this year to ensure a day of fun for some of the most vulnerable—individuals experiencing homelessness.

2 News first introduced you to Lyla Thomas, 10, in 2023 when she created “FairShare,” a program to take unhoused Tulsans along with her to the fair.

Third grader teams up with non-profit

The idea began when the now-fourth grader saw a group living on the streets and asked her mom about it.

“And then I asked, ‘do they experience joy,’ and she said, ‘yes, but maybe not in the way we do,” said Lyla.

She is teaming up with City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, an outreach organization that launched in 2013 based on the idea of another young person.

Executive Director and Founder Sarah Grounds said her then-eight-year-old son wanted a different kind of birthday celebration.

“He didn’t want a party, he wanted to go out with his friends and feed people, talk with people, spend time with them,” Grounds explained.

Every Thursday, underneath a bridge in downtown Tulsa, City Lights transforms the area into a resource center.

The group offers basic essentials, haircuts, and a hot meal to anyone who needs them.

In addition to the Night Light program, City Lights has since branched out to housing and other programs.

As part of this partnership, Grounds says staff and volunteers will accompany selected fairgoers.

“We know a lot of our friends experience heaviness on a day-to-day basis, so to be able to take a moment and take them to a place that is joyful and provide and experience for them that maybe some have never had,” she said.

RELATED >>> City Lights Foundation to open more accessible homeless shelter

It’s all about sharing the experience of the fair when life isn’t always fair — and a girl learning the biggest thrill, compassion, extends well beyond the 11 Days of Awesome.

“I wanted to see them smile, and it made me smile, too,” she said.

FairShare runs on donations and sponsorships. The Tulsa State Fair is donating tickets, and the money raised goes toward entertainment.

In its inaugural years, FairShare raised $1,500 and took seven guests to the fair.

This year, the goal is to raise $5,000 and take 30 guests.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

