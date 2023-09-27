Inspectors examine food booths and rides before Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers are making sure everything at the Tulsa State Fair from the rides to the food is safe. Inspections have been taking place all week and it’s only the beginning over the next 11 days.

As thousands of people head to the midway for 11 days of awesome, behind the scenes inspectors are hard at work.

Fair food is always a big draw for the crowds and with 206 individual food booths to choose from this year, the Tulsa Health Department is making sure each one is good to go.

“They’re verifying that those food vendors are meeting the food safety criteria,” said Aaron Greenquist.

Aaron Greenquist is the special event coordinator at THD. From the sandwich shop, to the ice cream parlor, each one will showcase a license so you’ll be able to see its approved. Even when the fair starts, inspectors will spend about 690 hours doing spot inspections.

“We will still have inspectors out here every day throughout the week and next week and we’ll be going back randomly into those food booths to ensure that they’re still following those food safety practices,” said Greenquist.

If you’re not at the fair for the food, you’re likely there for the rides. Allen Mcelyea is the Chief Amusement Ride Inspector for the state.

“If you don’t start out right you’re not going to end up right,” said Mcelyea. “You got to start at the bottom and go up.”

From the seat belts and lap bar restraints, to missing hardware and cracks, about 7 inspectors are looking over each ride top to bottom.

“There’s a few new rides out here this year, we haven’t seen here at this fair but everything’s been looking really good,” said Mcelyea.

There are 65 ride options to choose from, and they’ll have inspectors on site from open to close every day of the fair just to make sure the rides are running like they should.

“It’s had 3 or 4 sets of eyes on every ride out here,” said Mcelyea.

The fair kicks off at 11am Thursday morning. It’ll go until Sunday October 8th.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

