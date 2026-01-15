Trump signs bill bringing whole milk back to Oklahoma school cafeterias

TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump signed legislation allowing schools to serve whole milk and 2% milk to students, reversing a policy that had restricted higher-fat milk options in cafeterias.

The change affects schools participating in the National School Lunch Program, which can now offer students these higher-fat milk alternatives alongside existing options.

The previous policy, implemented under former President Barack Obama, restricted whole milk based on concerns it could contribute to childhood obesity. The Trump administration argues whole milk is healthier for children.

Trump said the change will also benefit American dairy farmers by increasing demand for their products.

"And of course, these changes will be major victories for the American dairy farmers who we love and who voted for me in great numbers," Trump said during the bill signing.

The legislation advances the Trump administration's agenda and aligns with new dietary guidelines. The USDA has proposed rule-making that will soon begin to ensure schools and nutrition programs can start offering whole milk as quickly as possible.

Officials say the changes will take a couple of weeks before students see them implemented in school cafeterias.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

