'Traffic Henge' construction to continue in April, ODOT says

TULSA, Okla. — The days of "Traffic Henge" at the I-44 and Highway 75 interchange are officially numbered, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation. The concrete columns aren't going anywhere, but crews will get some roadways built to connect them beginning in April.



"So obviously, this is gonna be a pretty major project for us," ODOT spokesperson T.J. Gerlach told 2 News on March 10.

The untouched columns have acquired folk legend status like that of Stonehenge itself, as previously covered by 2 News.

Gerlach confirmed April 7 is the tentative date construction will start to connect and widen what's known as one of the oldest remaining portions of the state's freight transportation network.

"A portion of this project does (also) include some widening on the Arkansas River bridge just to prepare for the ultimate interchange, as well as a widening work that would ultimately happen between U.S. 75 and the I-244 western split on I-44," the spokesperson said.



The $252 million contract from 2024 state and federal grants allows ODOT to complete all remaining construction phases at once.

Work will last about three years, Gerlach said, and will not feature long-term lane closures beyond what it is already.

"You're going to see the traffic cones. You're going to have reduced speed limits," Gerlach added. "But hopefully we'll be able to limit those single lanes to just short durations a couple of weeks at a time."



Related >>> Construction on Tulsa highway interchange proving difficult for drivers

The ODOT official told 2 News his department embraced the "Traffic Henge" nickname just as much as everyday commuters.

"We are looking forward to completing this interchange and making a much more efficient and safe interchange for travelers and commuters," Gerlach said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

