ODOT accepts bid for completion of I-44/US-75 interchange project

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority voted Oct. 7 to award a contract to complete the interchange of Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 in west Tulsa.

The first phase of the construction project was completed in 2022, leaving several large columns. Some drivers nicknamed them "traffic henge."

Manhattan Construction submitted the winning bid of $252 million. If the work is completed in 1,165 days, it could increase to $292 million.
The company is expected to start work in 2025.

Officials with ODOT said the project could take as little as 2 1/2 years to complete.

City officials said the interchange routinely handles more than 100,000 vehicles each day.

