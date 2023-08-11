As construction stalls, Tulsans refer to I-44/75 project as 'Traffic Henge

TULSA, Okla. — With phase one of the I-44 and Highway 75 construction project complete and next phases not underway, there are now several ramp beams—but no roads on top of the beams.

Leave it up to an artist like Tulsan Steve Liggett to find an alternate and humorous view of its current look.

“We thought, ‘this is just like Stonehenge but it’s in Tulsa… so Traffic Henge?” he said, referring to when he and his partner drove by and snapped a photo.

That photo and whimsical post about “Traffic Henge” garnered hundreds of shares. One commenter vowed to call it Traffic Henge, “until it’s complete… which means forever!”

Of course, it doesn’t mean forever. In fact, ODOT tells 2 News the project is ahead of schedule. The five-phase project can’t happen at once due to funding. However, $95 million in grant money will allow them to start three of the phases next year. It’s being called a mega project.

“That’ll take care of the flyover ramps,” said Randle White, ODOT Engineer. “Start down to 61st and work to 41st and we will also have work going to the east and work on the Arkansas bridge, widening that as well.”



Previous story>>> Construction on Tulsa highway interchange proving difficult for drivers

The mega project is in the design phase and work will likely begin in the summer or fall of 2024. White was hesitant to give a completion date. According to various reports on the project over the years, the completion date has changed many times.

White says there isn’t major construction going on there right now, but crews are still out there working. Be mindful and careful and obey the speed limits.

In the meantime, enjoy fewer traffic delays there until construction ramps up again. And, if you’re like Liggett, enjoy the work of art.

“I think they should give up on any road on top of it and make it a Route 66 roadside attraction,” Liggett joked. “It’s beautiful just the way it is!”

If nothing else, it’ll give us some laughs while we wait.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

