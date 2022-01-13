Construction on Tulsa highway interchange proving difficult for drivers

TULSA, Okla. — Another road project in Tulsa is causing headaches and even some accidents for drivers trying to merge onto Highway 75.

The reconstruction of the interchange of I-44 and Highway 75 has been ongoing since last January.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the $87 million project to reconstruct the I-44 and Highway 75 interchange is desperately needed since it is the oldest section of interstate in the state, but some of the detours are causing problems for drivers.

To merge onto Highway 75 from I-44, you have to take a cloverleaf and then come to a complete stop.

Some drivers have asked us why ODOT has a stop sign instead of yield because it’s difficult to pick up speed when merging with traffic.

"We have vehicles not yielding at the yield sign so it's more easily enforced if we put out a stop sign," says Seth Buchanan, Assistant District Engineer for Construction, District 8.

"It was originally a yield and we had some safety issues with that yield sign, so for the better of the traveling public, we put out a stop sign for safety."

As construction continues, Buchanan says they are looking at other options that will provide a better way to merge.

He also urges drivers to pay attention in construction zones because traffic routes are fluid and can always change.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --