Man arrested after authorities find explosive device at Hard Rock in Tulsa

Rogers County Jail
Investigators say 32-year-old Zachary Schmidt left an improvised explosive device outside late Tuesday night before going inside the casino. Jan. 12, 2022.
Zachary Schmidt
Posted at 4:41 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 17:48:45-05

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody Wednesday after investigators say he left an explosive device outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa.

Investigators say 32-year-old Zachary Schmidt left an improvised explosive device outside the hotel late Tuesday night before going inside.

Pipe bomb
A photo of an improvised explosive device found outside the Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Tuesday night. Jan. 12, 2022.

Several law enforcement agencies worked to safely get rid of the device and locate the person responsible for leaving it there.

Authorities booked Schmidt into the Rogers County Jail.

