Man arrested after authorities find explosive device at Hard Rock in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody Wednesday after investigators say he left an explosive device outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa.
Investigators say 32-year-old Zachary Schmidt left an improvised explosive device outside the hotel late Tuesday night before going inside.
Several law enforcement agencies worked to safely get rid of the device and locate the person responsible for leaving it there.
Authorities booked Schmidt into the Rogers County Jail.
