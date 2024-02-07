TPS to launch initiative aimed at tackling 'chronic absenteeism'

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News has followed progress in Tulsa Public Schools for months, but one big issue school leaders say is having an impact on learning — is chronic absenteeism.

To tackle this, the district is launching a new initiative on Feb. 7 to address the problem.

TPS Superintendent Ebony Johnson said some kids are missing up to 40% of the school year.

Their solution is "Attend to Win!" That's what the district is dubbing a new initiative to pump up those numbers.

Attend to Win! will be a partnership between TPS, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum, and the City of Tulsa.

At a Jan. 31 roundtable about the district's long-standing issues, Dr. Johnson took time to highlight progress and ongoing efforts to improve attendance, while emphasizing the importance of engaging students and families.

Attendance has been an issue at the very least since the pandemic, which threw a wrench in a lot of things.

However, education leaders say attendance has improved over the past few years.



"We've seen a decrease in chronic absenteeism, which is fantastic," Johnson noted. "We are post-pandemic — still a little bit in it — but post-pandemic for the most part. So, families are showing up more, students are showing up more. So, we are very proud of our messaging going out for chronic absenteeism."

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters and Johnson have had a rocky relationship over the district's struggles, to say the least.

At that roundtable, however, he was surprisingly complimentary of Johnson's efforts.



"The attendance rates increasing is a great indicator," said Walters. "We are at a site [Monroe Demonstration School] today where they have 7% improvement in the last few months."

"And to see that," he continued, "that is a testament to... Expectations are high academically, but the kids want to be here. The parents are wanting their kids to be here. And I think that, again, you say that, the data's bearing that out as well, that you do have students that are saying, and parents that are seeing the importance of the education here, they're seeing that daily attendance matters."

This was a complete change of tone from December when Walters pushed for a national superintendent candidate search after he initially disapproved of Johnson's move to the TPS superintendent position permanently after serving as interim.



According to its webpage on attendance policy, TPS last updated its absence policy in August 2022.

Johnson and the mayor will share more on the plan on Feb. 7 at McClure Elementary School.

There, they will offer insights into the initiative's goals and strategies.

