State Supt. Walters changes tune on Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Inside Tulsa's Monroe Demonstration School, education leaders dropped familiar tension, for a different tone. One of civility and teamwork.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Ebony Johnson, Mayor G.T. Bynum and chamber president Mike Neal were on hand for the Jan. 31 education roundtable. The leaders spent the better part of an hour complimenting each other's success and highlighting the progress of TPS.

"We’re gonna continue to do what we can to help you and support you, in the work you’re doing. It’s very exciting work you’re doing," Walters told Johnson.

Monroe Demonstration School was the last stop on a tour of TPS sites for Walters.

Kevon Lee tutors some of Monroe's students and gave high praise for the school.

"Monroe is very overlooked, we have a lot of bright students here," Lee said.

While those students were finishing up the school day, the decision makers who control their school were in the library. Leaders, who, over the Summer, wrote strongly worded letters to each other. Leaders who called press conferences to stake their claim on the issue of TPS accreditation. Leaders who have suddenly put that tension aside to change their tune.

"We’ve always put students at the forefront of the goal," Johnson said, "Whenever students are truly at the forefront, then everything else … adults just have to get in line."

The teachers leading those students got high praise all around. Walters said he was especially impressed by a young Monroe teacher who acted like a seasoned vet.

Gabby is a Monroe alum, who, along with her family was riding a horse near the school Wednesday afternoon.

"A teacher that really cares, that shows compassion that goes out of their way to any and every student with whatever problem they have," makes the best teacher, according to Gabby.

Walters seems impressed by Johnson and the district.

"What we’ve seen from her and her team are tremendous strides in that direction. We’ve said the same thing from the beginning: if the outcomes are there, we want to see Tulsa do it themselves," Walters said.

Walters seems much more pleased with Johnson at the helm of TPS, but says he will continue to monitor the district.

Both he and Johnson agree, there is still progress to be made. Johnson cites attendance, saying some kids are missing up to 40% of the school year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

