TPS Board members approve resolution on accredidation

TULSA — Tulsa Public Schools Board members are telling the district to stay away from their district. A resolution, passed 5-2 by the board, said a state takeover would "destabilize" the district.

"We are still the conductors of this train, and we are well able to do the job if we are able to do the job if we are allowed to do it," Board member Dr. Jennettie Marshall said.

Depending on action from state leaders, Marshall and her fellow board members may not be able to conduct the train.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has said "all options are on the table," when it comes to TPS. In the Board's eyes, a full-blown takeover of the district is a possibility. Supporters of Tuesday night's resolution, which passed 5-2, say the decisions need to be made at the local level.

One of the two "no" votes, came from Board member E'Lena Ashley.

"People are trying to speak out about how they want their children protected and educated. And the board has – as they say – has turned a deaf ear," Ashley said.

Kathy McDonald is one of those people trying to speak out. She told 2 News Oklahoma she has a grandson in the district, and wants better for he and his classmates. She doesn't buy the destabilization rhetoric.

"What is there to destabilize? I mean seriously, our children are in a tragic situation," McDonald said.

Walters would agree. He has voiced his grievances to the district, many times since taking office; calling out two things. Reading proficiency scores, and schools with an "F" grade from the state.

David Blatt, member of the group "Protect TPS" is behind the district. He, too, admits they have shortcomings, and can improve. Blatt is not buying the destabilization rhetoric either. In fact, he's going even further.

"There is no silver bullet but to think that a takeover from the state to impose somebody from our side is going to be the way forward? It's just a pure fantasy," Blatt said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt recently spoke with the Tulsa World and indicated a state takeover of the district is unlikely. In a statement, the district thanked him for that sentiment.

"We echo and appreciate Governor Stitt’s emphasis on the importance of local control by Tulsa’s publicly-elected school board. We affirm the plan and accountability measures established by our board in support of continued growth and achievement for Tulsa Public Schools. Team Tulsa remains laser-focused on improving outcomes for our 34,000 students and look forward to welcoming them back to school buildings this Thursday, August 17."

The State Board of Education will decide whether to give TPS accreditation in a meeting next Thursday. Stay with 2 News Oklahoma, throughout the entire saga.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

