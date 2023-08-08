2 News back-to-back interviews with State Supt. Ryan Walters, TPS Supt. Deborah Gist

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday 2 News interviewed Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist followed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters regarding the ongoing accreditation dispute.
2 News morning anchors Cori Duke and Justin Fischer sat down with Gist in studio to ask about TPS's education statistics and Walters's threats on the district's accreditation.
Tulsa Superintendent Gist speaks with 2 News amid accreditation threats
Following Gist's interview the anchors talked with Walters via Zoom asking about TPS in what he says is their failure in leadership and mismanagement.
Ryan Walters speaks with 2 News amid TPS accreditation threats
The Oklahoma State Board of Education will vote on TPS's accreditation status on Aug. 24.
