Amid accreditation threats, new grassroots effort launches to support for Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — A group of parents, teachers and students met at the Education Service Center Monday to show support for the district. It’s called Protect TPS. Many Tulsans have grown increasingly concerned that the Oklahoma State Board of Education could potentially pull Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation.

While that would be a drastic measure, a similar situation recently took place in Houston, uprooting thousands of students. Parents fear that is what State Superintendent Ryan Walters is trying to do.



Despite Tulsa Public Schools meeting accreditation guidelines with two minor deficiencies that wouldn’t impact their operations, the Oklahoma State Board of Education, under the recommendation of State Superintendent Ryan Walters, voted to table the approval to the August board meeting set for August 24. Walters stated in the July meeting that he needed more time to investigate the district for unspecified allegations.

Ana Barros, TPS seventh-grade teacher, is co-launching a grassroots effort called Protect TPS. It’s an effort to rally support for the district. She says teachers are fearing for their jobs. She worries about students as well, who are just now feeling back to normal after the pandemic.

“We saw the way that type of instability affects students, parents, teachers,” said Barros.

TPS parent Ashley Daly wants the state board to follow recommendations from the accreditation office.

“As an American, I want to believe our leaders follow the rules set forth and that’s how the world should work,” she said.

Another parent, in support of TPS, Evan Taylor, is concerned about the economy as well as Walters's power to take the superintendent’s job away.

“He would be able to appoint someone to take over that role and that scares me,” said Taylor. “The housing market, the job market, this affects everyone. We want voices to be heard and we don’t want this in Tulsa.”

TPS board member John Croisant reiterated that the district meets accreditation guidelines for the year. He said Superintendent Deborah Gist’s contract is based on student performance. He said it’s evaluated monthly and above the projected growth for the year.

“If we have the top down telling us how to run things, it’s not going to be how Tulsans want things to run,” he said.

A Change.org petition launched over the weekend as well.

