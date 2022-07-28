Watch Now
State board votes against Tulsa Public Schools for violation of teachings on race

Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 28, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-2 on Thursday to demote Tulsa Public Schools following a violation of the law put in place by House Bill 1775.

The board voted for a more severe penalty than recommended, ultimately demoting TPS to "accreditation with warning" instead of "accreditation with deficiency." "Accreditation with warning" means a school site fails to meet one or more of the standards and the deficiency seriously detracts from the quality of the school’s educational program.

The board's meeting included 30 minutes of public comment from seven speakers including State Rep. Regina Goodwin and Sec. of Education Ryan Walters. Goodwin had been asking for more transparency over the specifics of the violation that came from training given to district staff several months earlier.

The law put in place by House Bill 1775 prohibits teachings of particular subjects on race and sex in Oklahoma schools.

Board member Trent Smith was not present for the vote.

  • Carlisha Williams Bradley voted no
  • Jennifer Monies voted yes
  • Estela Hernandez voted yes (seconded the motion)
  • Sarah Lepak voted yes
  • Brian Bobek voted yes (and brought up the motion)
  • State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister voted no

