Line builds at Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting

Tulsa Public Schools parent
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 10:29:41-04

Watch Thursday's Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting:

A line is building outside of the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting after officials placed capacity signs on the doors of the building Wednesday.

As 2 News headed to OKC to attend, a Tulsa Public Schools parent told us that a line started forming around 7 a.m. — nearly 2 hours before the meeting.

The parent said she attends every month and has never seen a line grow that early.

Several controversies surrounding State Superintendent Ryan Walters have led to larger crowds attending the monthly OSBE meetings.

In Walters' latest statement to spark controversy, he vowed to take "swift action" in regard to TPS's accreditation.

If Walters were to revoke TPS's accreditation, the school would be forced to close.

2 News was told that TPS' accreditation would not be discussed at Thursday's meeting, but other schools would be discussed.

When we arrived at the meeting, three signs were posted on the doors saying the room has a capacity of 49, with many more likely to try and attend.

OSBE

This comes after, at the last OSBE meeting, two men were charged after an altercation related to handing out numbers and telling people who could go into the meeting room.

State Open Meeting Act laws require that ample space is available for the public to attend. OSBE has not announced any plans to relocate for the next meeting so more of the public can attend.

2 News tried to obtain a copy of Thursday's meeting agenda, but we were unable to find it online, where they have always been posted in the past.

State law only requires that a meeting agenda be posted in a place accessible to the public 24 hours before the meeting.

