TPS could be forced to consolidate if state benchmarks are not reached by May

TULSA, Okla. — State education leaders drafted a rule that could drastically change what Tulsa Public Schools looks like come May.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants to see test scores improve by five percent, and said at the State Board of Education meeting Thursday, that failure for TPS is not an option.

"What we want, is we want Tulsa to succeed," said Walters. "We want to see Tulsa Public Schools chart this plan out to success, and we want to see that success happen. If they fall short of it, all options will be on the table."

Tulsa Interim Superintendent Ebony Johnson said one proposed option to increase test scores in a sped up manner could be consolidation.

"We are also having conversations ensuring we provide best quality learning experience for our students and in that conversation, that could lend itself into some school closures," said Johnson.

School closures would pose problems for many, including Larrisha Wilson. Wilson, a single mother of six children, says having schools nearby simplifies her life.

"I know that if my car broke down, I know I can walk my kids to school, you know, so they don't have to miss out on school," said Wilson. "So I appreciate it, that, you know, where you stay at be the area that you belonging to and I think that's how it should be."

If TPS does not meet the benchmark proposed by Watkins, having schools within walking distance may not be a reality in the near future.

Ashley Daly, a TPS parent and a member of local group 'Protect TPS,' said that these goals are out of reach and out of touch. She said the number's Watkins is requesting are very hard to reach regardless, but when you throw in outside issues, it becomes impossible.

"We have some of the highest ACE scores in the country – which is adverse childhood effects – and that includes abuse, homelessness, food insecurity, incarcerated parents," said Daly. "All of these things are proven to have a big impact on outcomes."

Daly said those issues must be addressed first, before more is asked of Tulsa Schools.

Watkins said he hopes to get the rule put out by next week, and is currently consulting with legislators and other education leaders to firm up the language. Once it is finalized, a 60 day public comment period would begin.

