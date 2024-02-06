Breaking down TPS improvement data

TULSA, Okla. — After months of tension, Tulsa Public Schools leaders answered Ryan Walters' bell.

"This work is very very important to us, we know that it’s important to you," TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson said.

Their work has resulted in improvement, or plans for improvement, in three key areas: Reading proficiency, teacher professional development and improvement of MRI (More Rigorous Intervention) schools.

Recently, four schools have been moved from MRI to the lower CSI (comprehensive support and intervention) status including McClure Elementary, Walt Whitman Elementary, Hamilton Elementary and Tulsa Met Jr. and Sr. High.

Leaders hope to get 12 out of 18 sites off MRI designation.

Johnson says those schools need volunteer tutors to work with kids, much like Trevon Lee.

The students are "all are very characteristic, and they’re very fun and energetic, have a lot of potential," Lee said.

Another area of concern is reading scores. TPS’ own data shows on average, 35% of any Oklahoma district's students are at a “below basic” reading level. Meanwhile, 59% of Tulsa's kids are below basic.

"Proficiency benchmark, across the state, is rigorous, it’s very high bar," TPS Data Chief Sean Berkstresser said.

Johnson says encouragement around testing can help those performances.

"Basically, assessment culture is just a reminder, of things we know work, to get students prepared for any assessment," Johnson said, "Students draw a lot of anxiety around assessments, sometimes they get apathetic around another test."

Educators will also be getting professional development. By the end of the school year, they plan to have 100% of teachers trained on “The Science of Reading,” program. Every principal and assistant principal will be trained too.

"We know that [the work is] most important to our Tulsa community," Johnson said.

