12 Tulsa Public Schools removed from low-performing federal watch list

TULSA, Okla — Twelve Tulsa Public Schools are no longer on a federal watch list for low Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson announced on Jan. 8.

The federal watch list called Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) are schools determined to need improvement and score in the bottom 5% of all Oklahoma schools.

The schools moved off the list are:



Bell

Huerta

Greenwood leader

Key

Lewis and Clark

MacArthur

Mckinley

Owen

Henry

Robertson

Lindbergh

Edison middle

In addition to this, four schools are not being redesignated on the Most Rigorous Intervention list:

Hamilton

Tulsa MET High School

Whitman

McClure

"That's 16 schools who've already had their designations improved since the start of December," she said. "Congratulations to each of those principals and their teams on the exceptional progress those students have made. Their dedication and hard work are truly commendable."

These designations changed due to improved testing scores in December, Johnson said.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters called for an investigation into the districtand called its accreditation into question over these schools' designation.

Ryan Walters speaks with 2 News amid TPS accreditation threats

"We are appreciative of our collaborative work with the Oklahoma State Department of Education as they are continuously reviewing our schools and ensuring that we have the most updated and accurate information regarding our designations," Johnson said.

